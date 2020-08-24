Owner of Mt. Juliet roofing company charged with home improvement fraud

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the owner of a Mt. Juliet roofing company accused of scamming a Nashville homeowner out of nearly $1,200.

James Kenton, the owner of Tennessee Metal Roofing, was booked into the Metro jail Saturday on a felony charge of home improvement fraud.

According to an arrest warrant, a company employee completed an estimate for a new roof on a Nashville residence in late April. The representative quoted the homeowner $11,990 for the new roof, so he paid a $1,190 deposit and signed a contract, the paperwork states.

Following an inspection of the homeowner’s current roof, the resident told police he was informed by the company that his contract was no longer valid and a new contract would need to be completed with a “significantly higher” price. The homeowner said he refused to sign the new contract and requested a refund, but he could not get a response from the company, so he filed a police report.

The report states a detective spoke with Kenton, the owner of the company, on June 9 and asked if he had received and deposited the homeowner’s check. The paperwork alleges Kenton responded, “you’re damn right I did and he’s not getting his money back.”

Police said the homeowner was never refunded and no work was completed on his home, so Kenton was arrested over the weekend. He was later released from jail on a $5,000 bond.

Online court records show Kenton has a court date scheduled for Oct. 9 in the case. The hearing is listed as a “settlement.”