NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – A suspected robbery and shooting sent one person to the hospital overnight.

Metro police say a shooting victim walked into Vanderbilt University Medical Center around midnight Friday.

Officers say it appears this is a case of a robbery and shooting.

The victim’s injuries do not seem to be life threatening at this point.

There’s also no word of a suspect or where the incident actually happened.

