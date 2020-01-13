‘Operation Omerta’ nets handful of drug indictments in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A multi-state, year-long drug investigation led by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has netted a handful of drug indictments.

According to the WCSO, the Wayne County Grand Jury returned drug indictments against 14 people in “Operation Omerta”.

These people were all indicted on charges for conspiracy to distribute over 300 grams of methamphetamine;

Darrell Alonzo “Choppo” White

Raymond Charles Inman,

Marilyn Skaggs,

Michael Shane Risner,

Michael Tilley,

Shayna Nicole McDonald,

Miranda Haggard,

Lois Ritenour,

Luke Freemon,

Brian Keith Smith,

Roy Dee Horton,

April Rumbaugh

Sandra Satterfield (still at large)

WCSO officials say these people were not only users but upper-level dealers suspected of bringing over 100 pounds of meth to Wayne County.

WCSO says removing drugs from Wayne County remains a top priority for Sheriff Shane Fisher.

If you know the whereabouts of Sandra Satterfield, please contact dispatch at 931-722-3613.