NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was shot in the leg at a North Nashville Dominos.

Metro Police responded to the 3900 block of Clarksville Pike and found the victim shot in the leg who was transported to the hospital.

One of the suspects was wearing a red shirt, the other had on a white hoodie and was armed with a black revolver. Both fled on foot, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.