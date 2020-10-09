One transported to hospital after shooting on University Court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has been transported to the hospital after a shooting occurred on Friday afternoon on University Court in the Napier Area of South Nashville.

Details regarding the shooting are extremely limited at this time but the incident occurred around Building 36. There is currently no word on a possible suspect.

