One suspect dead, another injured after violent carjacking leads to crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two suspects involved in a violent carjacking were in an accident on Murfreesboro Pike near Old Hickory Blvd. in south Nashville.

According to investigators on the scene, one of the suspects died in the crash. People in the other car involved in the accident were not injured.

The other suspect was taken to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.





