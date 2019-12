LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating after a person was shot and seriously injured in LaVergne.

According to LaVergne police, the victim was shot at Cullen Drive and Nathanael Drive and life-flighted to Vanderbilt Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and they recommend avoiding the area.

Police are respond to a shooting where one person was shot at Cullen Drive and Nathanael Drive. The victim is being life flighted to Vanderbilt Hospital from StoneCrest Hospital. This is an active scene. Please avoid the area. — La Vergne, TN Police Department (@LaVergneTNPD) December 6, 2019

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.