One person found dead in Murfreesboro apartment during shooting call

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police are investigating after one person was found dead around 6:42 p.m. Sunday evening at The Pointe at Raiders Crossing Apartments on North Tennessee Blvd.

According to MPD, no suspect information is available at this time. Investigators were called out to investigate a shots fired call when the body was found inside of an apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Albert Miles III at Murfreesboro Police Department at 629-201-5513 or email 0856@murfreesborotn.gov.