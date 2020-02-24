Teen charged in Clarksville drive-by shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police have arrested an 18-year-old man after another teenager was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting over the weekend.

Police responded around 9:45 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of Cranklen Circle, where a 19-year-old was located with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with injuries deemed critical, officers said.

The shooting was not a random act, investigators explained.

According to police, 18-year-old Jakrarius Medley was arrested on a charge of attempted criminal homicide. He was booked into the Montgomery County jail, where he was held on a $250,000 bond.

Officers said they were still looking for 18-year-old Alexis Nolin-Fowler and a man named “Collin,” who may have information in the case. The two were believed to be in a four-door 2009 Silver Mazda 3 with Tennessee tag 059 XMW.

If spotted, police urged residents to call 911. Anyone with information can contact the Clarksville Police Department, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.