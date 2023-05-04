BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police responded to a construction business in Bellevue after reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon.

Two people working at the Hutton Co. Contractors Inc. on McCrory Lane were involved in the incident, according to the public information office of Metro Police Department.

They said minor injuries were involved. One person was taken to the hospital and one person was taken into custody.

No other information has been released at this time.