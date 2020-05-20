One injured, one arrested after reported knife attack in Trigg County

CADIZ, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after receiving a report from Trigg County Hospital on Tuesday afternoon regarding a 35-year-old male who went to the ER with a suspected knife wound to his face.

After an investigation, KSP said the victim and 36-year-old Dustin S. Underwood had been in a fight earlier in the morning and Underwood reportedly used a knife to cut the victim’s jawline during the fight.

Around 3:25 p.m., Underwood was arrested at his home and taken to Christian County Jail. Underwood is charged with attempted murder, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (first offense, first degree), and drug paraphernalia-buy/possess.

The victim was treated and has since been released from the hospital.





News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage