ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that happened in Antioch overnight.

Investigators said one man was critically injured and being treated at a hospital.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Bell Road.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified.

If you have any information about the shooting you’re urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.