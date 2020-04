FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Police have taken a suspect into custody following a stabbing on a Hillsboro Road recreation trail.

Police say the stabbing happened near the Chestnut Bend neighborhood. One person was stabbed during an altercation and was taken to the hospital. Officers quickly took the suspect into custody.

This is a developing story.