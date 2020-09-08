Man murdered in South Nashville shopping center parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man in a South Nashville shopping center Tuesday afternoon.

Gunshots were reported around 4 p.m. in the Huntington Square shopping complex on Nolensville Pike near Ocala Drive, according to police.

Officers said a 30-year-old man was killed in the parking lot.

Police later issued an alert for a black Jeep Cherokee with damage to the driver’s side door. The Jeep had temporary tags and was last seen traveling north on Nolensville Pike.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.