One dead, one arrested after neighbor dispute leads to fatal shooting in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A dispute between two neighbors in Westmoreland turned deadly after a man is accused of fatally shooting his neighbor Saturday evening.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff, neighbors, Brian Cummins and David McDaniel got into a dispute just after 2 p.m. on November 27.

Detectives say Cummins went over to McDaniel’s property uninvited, and the two engaged in a dispute which led to Cummins being shot by McDaniel.

Brian Cummins passed away from his injuries at a local hospital.

McDaniel was arrested on voluntary manslaughter charges and remains in Sumner County Jail.

No other details were immediately available. This is an ongoing investigation.