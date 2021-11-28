One dead, one arrested after neighbor dispute leads to fatal shooting in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A dispute between two neighbors in Westmoreland turned deadly after a man is accused of fatally shooting his neighbor Saturday evening.
According to the Sumner County Sheriff, neighbors, Brian Cummins and David McDaniel got into a dispute just after 2 p.m. on November 27.
Detectives say Cummins went over to McDaniel’s property uninvited, and the two engaged in a dispute which led to Cummins being shot by McDaniel.
Brian Cummins passed away from his injuries at a local hospital.
McDaniel was arrested on voluntary manslaughter charges and remains in Sumner County Jail.
No other details were immediately available. This is an ongoing investigation.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.