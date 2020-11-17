One dead in shooting at home near Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is dead after a shooting Monday night occurred at a home on the 400 block of Weaver Drive in South Nashville near the Nashville International Airport.

According to Metro Police, the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. A suspect is not currently in custody.

Additional details regarding what led up to the shooting are not yet clear.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.