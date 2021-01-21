One dead in shooting at South Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man is dead after a shooting at the Haven Apartments on the 200 block of Ridgeway Circle in the Glencliff section of South Nashville.

According to Metro Police, the call came in just after 5 p.m. When investigators arrived, they found a male shooting victim. Additional details about the shooting including what led up to it are not yet available.

Metro Police says there is not a suspect currently in custody.

Anyone with information on this crime or other crimes can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.