One dead after shooting on Shelby Avenue, suspects wanted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police confirms that one man has died after a shooting on the 600 block of Shelby Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

According to Metro Police, a call came in to 911 from a resident saying there was a shooting outside of his house and that two Black males ran toward Cayce Homes.

A man was transported to the hospital where he reportedly died from his injuries.

Additional details about the suspects and what may have led up to the shooting are forthcoming.

