One dead after shooting and carjacking in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man is dead after a shooting and carjacking incident that happened Sunday afternoon on the 2000 block of Scovel Street in North Nashville.

According to Metro Police, a man and a friend was parked in a Nissan Maxima when two men approached him, shot him, and then stole the car.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. No additional details were given about the victim’s friend or the two male suspects.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.