One charged with murder, DUI after early morning crash killed Fort Campbell soldier

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Investigators have charged the driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash that killed a 19-year-old soldier stationed at Fort Campbell.

According to Trigg County Coroner’s Office, the incident happened on State Route 453 (The Trace) at the 1.5 mile market on the southern end of Land Between the Lakes. Investigators arrived on scene around 4:40 a.m. Saturday to find Harry Daniel Kincaid of Houston, Texas dead at the scene.

Kentucky State Police said the driver, 19-year-old Christopher Swykert of Melissa, Texas was driving a white 2015 Ford Mustang traveling south and failed to negotiate a left curve, causing his car to leave the road and collide with a tree on the passenger side.

Swykert was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated DUI, first offense. Swykert was booked into the Christian County Jail.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage