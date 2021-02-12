Old Hickory couple sleeps through home break-in, thieves steal two cars

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for the thieves that stole two cars from an Old Hickory home while a family was inside sleeping.

Monday morning Stacy and Kenneth Young woke up with no cars, no wallets, no keys, and no idea what had happened.

“My husband woke up and yelled upstairs that he thought his truck had been stolen,” Stacy said. “As I came downstairs he was looking for something and I said what are you looking for? And he said my wallet. About that time like a light bulb went off and I was like I don’t see my purse either. So then we realized somebody had been in our home.”

They closed their garage door Sunday night with Stacy’s car inside before going to sleep, but Kenneth’s truck was in the driveway.

“Somehow they accessed the truck and used the garage door opener to open the garage door,” Stacy said.

The door leading to their kitchen was unlocked, making it an easy point of entry for the thieves to run inside and grab their keys and wallets off the kitchen counter once they accessed the garage.

A neighbor’s Ring camera captured a video of two men with flashlights getting out of a silver car in front of the home around 3:30 in the morning.

“It’s so creepy to watch. To see those men walk down our sidewalk in front of our houses right where we are sleeping with flashlights at 3:30 in the morning,” Stacy said. “It made my stomach turn!”

The Youngs and their three dogs slept through the whole thing. They’re thankful nobody was hurt, but they don’t want this to happen to anyone else. It’s a simple reminder to lock all your doors and don’t leave keys or garage door openers outside.

“We can get the car and truck, that’s material stuff. But peace of mind will probably take years and years to get back,” Kenneth said.

“Think about yourself and how violated you would be if that happened to you. I mean there’s so many unknowns during this time. We have so much going on and people hurting. But there’s so many other avenues to take and just to violate someone like that, is just a terrible thing,” Stacy said.

The couple says Metro Police did locate both of their vehicles this week and they’re currently being processed for fingerprints.

If you know anything about what happened, call the Metro Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600.