3 injured in shooting at Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are on scene of a reported shooting at a motel on Brick Church Pike.

The Nashville Fire Department tells News 2 crews were dispatched to the Days Inn located in the 1400 block of Brick Church Pike at around 5:15 p.m. for reports of someone who had been shot.

The fire department says three people were transported from the scene; two were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and another was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

The condition of each victim is unknown and no information on a suspect(s) was released.