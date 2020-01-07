Officers team up to take down federal fugitive in Lawrence Co.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Local, state and federal law officers teamed up to bag a federal fugitive hiding in Lawrence County.

It happened Monday as the TBI, U.S. Marshals Office, Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies and members of the 22nd Judicial Drug Task Force arrested Federal Fugitive, Barry Dale Watkins.

Drug Agents told News 2, the 41-year-old had been on the run for months, accused of a multitude of drug charges. Now he’s back behind bars.

Agents with the ATF said it’s an example of a new, aggressive strategy by the Department of Justice to target the worst of the worst.

The initiative is called Operation Relentless Pursuit/Project Guardian. The operation was announced just this past December by U.S. Attorney William Barr.

The crackdown targets violent, dangerous offenders, teaming local cops with their federal partners. The initiative targets bad guys in cities with higher than normal crime rates.

Memphis is one of those cities. So is Detroit, Albuquerque, Baltimore, Cleveland, Kansas City, and Milwaukee.

Operation Relentless Pursuit/Project Guardian focuses money, manpower, intelligence, and resources to take the worst of the worst off the streets.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Frank Haera, says Project Guardian and Operation Relentless Pursuit are different tools – both used by law enforcement to target bad guys.

“Project Guardian is ATF’s nationwide efforts to collaborate with our local law enforcement partners and leverage our technology.”

On Monday, drug agents with the 22nd Judicial Drug task Force got intel that Barry Dale Watkins was in Lawrence county.

“They received a tip that Barry Watkins of Santa Fe was in our county,” said Lawrence County Sheriff John Myers.

Drug officers and federal agents found him at a little car wash in Lawrence County.

Members of the 22nd JDTF, the TBI, the ATF, and members of the Lawrence County sheriff’s office pulled a felony takedown on the wanted man. He surrendered without incident.

“He had federal charges a while back in Maury County, from what I understand they were drug charges,” said Sheriff Myers.

Once arrested, officers found a gram of meth, marijuana, and a small amount of heroin in Watkins’ possession.

Sheriff Myers says the partnership between federal, state and local law officers is a powerful force.

“Nobody loses but the bad guy. It’s a win-win for us. It’s a win-win for the Drug Task Force. And it’s a win for the state and federal agencies. Everyone comes out on top except for Mr. Watkins. It is a good day for us because he is someone we definitely don’t want here.”

Mr. Watkins is currently in federal custody.

A look at the 41-year-old’s TBI criminal history shows an extensive record with drugs and other violent crimes.

Watkins has an arrest history that includes, introduction of drugs into a penal institution, sale, and possession of meth, possession of weapons, aggravated assault.