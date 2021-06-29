Officer-involved shooting: Suspect wanted for running over woman on lawnmower leads Christian County deputies on pursuit

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Christian County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a pursuit on Tuesday afternoon that led to an officer-involved shooting and the arrest of two suspects.

Deputies were working to locate Jordan Goodman, who was wanted for multiple felony charges after he allegedly ran over a female on a lawnmower in her yard on June 15. Goodman is accused of leaving the scene and leaving the female in her yard.

Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies noticed a vehicle driven by the suspect and attempted to make a traffic stop. Goodman fled the scene and nearly struck a deputy multiple times during the pursuit. The car finally came to a stop in a field off Wayne Hunt Road.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said deputies surrounded the car at which point Goodman once again tried to flee, nearly hitting deputies in the process, at which point one deputy fired his weapon at the car’s radiator to disable it.

Goodman and his passenger, 40-year-old Victoria Becerril were taken into custody and no injuries were reported. Goodman was wanted on a Christian County warrant for multiple felony offenses and a Trigg County warrant for failure to appear.

Goodman was arrested for first degree wanton endangerment, first degree fleeing or evading, speeding, resisting arrest, reckless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked license, and first degree criminal mischief.

Becerril was arrested for resisting arrest and second degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.

Sheriff Tyler DeArmond requested the Kentucky State Police to conduct the investigation, which is standard practice for deputy-involved shootings.