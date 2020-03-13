TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a shooting on Mt. Herman Road, and now TBI is investigating the incident.

According to the TBI, the incident happened shortly after noon Friday. Deputies were dispatched to the home on the 2000 block of Mt. Herman Road on a report that a male inside the home had cut himself. Initial reports from the scene indicate the man, who is not being identified at this time, came out of the home with a knife.

Preliminary reports show deputies fired at the man, striking him. The man was transported to a hospital in Nashville where he died. No officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information about the deputies involved.

