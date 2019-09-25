Off-duty Rutherford Co. detention officer charged in road rage incident

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Rutherford County detention officer was charged following a road rage incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received a complaint about probationary employee, Brandon Gentry.

After a criminal investigation, Murfreesboro Police charged Gentry with aggravated assault on Tuesday following the road rage complaint.

As a result of the arrest, Gentry was terminated from his position at the detention center.

Gentry was booked and has since been released on a $7,000 bond.