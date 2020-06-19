Off-duty police officer fights domestic violence suspect inside convenience store

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — An off-duty Lebanon Police officer is being hailed a hero after stopping a domestic violence assault.

The veteran officer of ten years confronted a man who was accosting a woman at a Sparta Pike Raceway convenience store on Thursday afternoon.

Store surveillance cameras captured the intense moments as a woman ran into the store. She was quickly followed by a man now identified as Malcolm Shavaz Seay. Cameras show Seay looking determined as he aggressively followed the woman around the store.

Around that time, off-duty Officer Jeff Scott entered the store. The officer was on the phone with dispatch, reporting a domestic incident in progress and asked for uniformed officers to respond to the store.

Dispatch: Lebanon Police, this is Sandra.

Officer: Sandra, this is Officer Scott. 10-86 raceway, please.

According to police, the 28-year-old Seay had an order of protection against the woman he chased in the store. Police said it stemmed from a reckless endangerment incident involving a firearm.

Video showed Officer Scott coming to the woman’s rescue, trying to stop Seay. Multiple cameras showed the two men wrestle through the store, slamming into shelves, and food items being scatted everywhere.

Other patrons got close to the action, but never came to the officer’s assistance while the battle raged on.

During the intense scuffle, the officer’s phone was connected to dispatch and the crazy fight was recorded. You could hear dispatchers trying to raise their officer, concern in their voice as they relayed the information to arriving units.

911: Lebanon Police Courtney…Hello Lebanon Police…sounds like there’s…I can’t raise the officer on public service now…

After more than 30 seconds, Malcolm Seay escaped and rushed out the door to his car. The officer chased after Seay but Seay sped away.

Police tell News 2 that Officer Scott did receive a minor injury to a finger. Sergeant PJ Hardy said an off-duty officer isn’t compelled to get involved, but Officer Scott saw a woman in trouble and knew he had to help her.

“Even according to our policy, we highly encourage our officers if they see a crime while off duty they should be a good witness, but in this case, his fear for the victim, he decided to step in. That is the type of officer he is,” said Sgt. Hardy.

There’s a $1,000 reward for information that leads to Malcolm Shavaz Seay’s arrest.

