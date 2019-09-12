NYPD cop staying at Nashville Airbnb guilty after 2018 break-in incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A New York City police officer is guilty on four misdemeanor charges after a 2018 break-in incident in Nashville.

Conese Haliburton told News 2 she was asleep in her home when an inebriated man broke in, thinking it was the Airbnb where he was staying.

Haliburton says the man, who was later identified as Reynolds, broke into her home, and started yelling racial slurs and threats towards her and her sons.

In the courtroom Thursday, Reynolds was guilty of three counts of assault with fear of bodily injury and one count of aggravated criminal trespass.

His sentence hearing will be November 7 where the judge will determine if he will serve any jail time.