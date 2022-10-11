NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Surveillance images of two people accused of robbing a nurse have been released by Metro Police Department.

Investigators hope the public can help them identify the suspects based off the photos.

Police said the couple robbed a nurse in a parking lot of the Southern Hills Medical Center. The alleged crime happened Monday afternoon just after four o’clock.

Investigators said the man in the photo pointed a rifle at the nurse and demanded her purse. Police said the woman in the photo was driving the get away car.

The surveillance images were taken when they allegedly tried to use the victim’s debit card a short time later.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Police are asking anyone with information about the man and woman seen in the photos to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME or (615) 742-7463.