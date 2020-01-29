Nurse administers Narcan to man in Wilson County court

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a one of a kind day in Wilson County court this past Monday.

A drug suspect lit up a joint in front of the judge and got tossed in jail. And then an hour later, a nurse administered Narcan to a man who a bailiff found unresponsive in the same courtroom.

“The court officers did an amazing job. They controlled that first situation by getting control of the courtroom then they have to deal with someone possibly unresponsive,” said Lt. Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department.

Spencer Boston was the first situation that Moore is referring to. Video shows him lighting a joint in front of the judge and being arrested.

An hour later video shows a much more serious situation. A man in the second row appeared to be sleeping. When bailiffs arrived, they tried to wake the man. After a few moments he moved, but still remained hunched over.

Deputies called for the contracted nurse at the Sheriff’s Office. Meanwhile, the judge continued hearing cases. The nurse arrives and investigators told News 2 she administered Narcan to the man.

After a little bit, he seems revived, stood, and walked himself out of the courtroom, where arriving paramedics see to his condition. Officials say he refused further treatment.

“The man in there was not in there for a court case for himself. He was there with his girlfriend. She appeared before the judge and afterward, she left him and walked out.”

A man who witnessed both incidents and wants to remain anonymous describes the surreal scene.

“It appeared he fell asleep and the bailiff went up to him and tried to wake him and there was no response. And then it was determined he was unconscious and they administered the drug to him and he came to. But seeing someone literally unconscious in the courtroom, it is unnerving.”

“I’ll be honest with you Andy, we had the situation with Mr. Boston earlier and I know he received media attention across the world, but the real problem is opioid addiction and we are seeing it in every phase of life.”

Neither the man resuscitated nor his friend are facing any criminal charges.