Notorious roadside panhandler arrested again in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man well-known in Middle Tennessee for panhandling is behind bars once again after another run in with Metro Police.

Paul Aniel has been arrested countless times and this time it was for reportedly panhandling on the side of Interstate 40 then running from police on June 26.

According to an affidavit, Metro police received a call about a man on the Donelson overpass above I-40. When police arrived, they ran the plates on the car, which showed a warrant.

MORE: ‘Get the word out there:’ Accused scammer’s antics spread across Nashville social media

According to police, the warrant showed that Aniel had previously been spotted at the Country Inn Hotel on Donelson. When the arresting officer tried to make contact Aniel ran away and then jumped a fence, even after repeatedly being told to stop. He was later spotted running down the highway flagging down cars to get away, according to the affidavit.

Aniel was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday afternoon and charged with evading arrest and reckless endangerment.

MORE: Repeatedly arrested panhandler arrested for evading police

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.