North Nashville murder suspect captured in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man wanted in connection with the murder of a man shot while walking in North Nashville last month was captured in Clarksville Monday night.

Metro police reported the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Jashawn Simmons Monday evening in Clarksville for the shooting death of 52-year-old Marty Adkins.

Jashawn Simmons (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators believe Simmons, 38, shot Adkins multiple times on Oct. 3 as he was walking to his Brick Church Pike home after attending a party. He was found dead in the street in the 3500 block of Moorewood Drive. People who live in the area reported hearing gunfire earlier that night.

Simmons was booked into the Metro jail and charged with first-degree murder.