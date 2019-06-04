North Nashville burglary suspect accused of kicking officer in groin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have charged a 22-year-old woman accused of breaking into a stranger’s North Nashville home and kicking the arresting officer in the groin.

Officers responded Monday to a reported burglary at a residence in the 1400 block of 21st Avenue North.

The victim called police and said a neighbor alerted him that a random woman was inside of his home.

Officers arrived and located the suspect standing the doorway, investigators said.

When police asked her to identify herself, they said she ran and kicked an officer as he tried to arrest her.

The woman, identified by police as Erica Anderson, was eventually taken into custody.

The 22-year-old was booked Monday night into the Metro jail on a charge of burglary.

