Nolensville police on lookout for thieves involved in crime spree

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nolensville police are on the lookout Friday for a group of thieves who broke into vehicles, stole a laptop and a pickup truck.

It happened last week around October 21.

Police said thieves hit multiple subdivisions, tried to open doors and rifled through belongings before stealing what they could find.

In all, seven cars were burglarized, a laptop was taken, and a Dodge Durango was stolen. The truck was located a few hours later with no damage.

Detectives showed News 2 footage of one of the suspects caught in the act.

The footage is blurry, but the young man is wearing a distinctive camouflage coat that detectives said is very identifiable.

The coat and the crime are very similar to that worn in a Hendersonville crime spree earlier this week.

Detectives are working to determine the identities of the suspects.

If you have any information, call the Nolensville Police Department at 615-776-3640.