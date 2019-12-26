Nolensville police need help finding credit card theft suspect

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nolensville police need help finding a suspect who they said used stolen credit cards.

(Courtesy: Nolensville Police)

Officers said security video captured him at the Mobile gas station at Nolensville Road and Haley Industrial Court Monday night.

The credit cards were reportedly stolen from an unlocked locker at the Rec Center.

Investigators said he was seen leaving the Rec Center at 7:30 p.m. and used the stolen credit cards 10 minutes later.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call Nolensville Police at (615) 776-6685.

