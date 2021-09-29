No one hurt after shots fired in parking lot at Stewarts Creek High School football game

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — No injuries were reported and three people were taken into custody after shots were fired into the air during the Stewarts Creek High School football game Friday night.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reports the gunfire was in a rear parking lot during the game.

The shots rang out following a fight that featured a juvenile and her adult sister fighting another group of juveniles, according to police.

During the fight, muzzle flashes were reportedly seen in the air.

School resource officers identified the shooter as Malik Gilmore. He faces the charges for reckless endangerment and possession of a weapon on school grounds. He was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and later released on $12,000 bond. His court date is set for Nov. 9.

Following the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that 18-year-old Santez Benningfield and a 17-year-old boy were also involved.

Benningfield faces charges for possession of a weapon, theft, felony possession of marijuana and theft of property. He was booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and released on $15,000 bond. He is due in court on Nov. 29.

The juvenile was charged with reckless endangerment and possession of a weapon on school property. He was booked into the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center. His hearing is pending.