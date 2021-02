NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a Subway restaurant in East Nashville was robbed Monday night.

Officers responded just before 9 p.m. to a reported robbery at the business on Gallatin Avenue near Chester Avenue.

Police have not released specific details about the crime, but said no injuries were reported and no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.