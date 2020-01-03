NFD: Woman charged with arson after setting another woman on fire in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has been charged with arson after investigators say she lit another woman on fire in a North Nashville home.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, a 911 caller called around 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 30 to report a house on fire. They said 48-year-old Leila Dawson set fire to a woman inside of a duplex on Alameda Street.

Investigators say they found the victim severely burned in the yard of the home. They said video surveillance shows Dawson leaving the home with smoke coming out of the doorway as she backs out of the driveway.

Dawson was charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated arson, and arson.