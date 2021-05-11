NFD: Man critically wounded in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department responded to a shooting in South Nashville that critically injured a man Tuesday evening.

According to NFD, crews responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Louise Drive. When they arrived, they found the patient who had been shot.

Crews transported the man to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting can report tips to Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.