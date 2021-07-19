NFD: 3 people injured in Madison shooting

Emergency crews are investigating a Monday evening shooting in Madison where three people were injured on Neelys Bend Road.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Emergency officials are investigating a Monday evening shooting in Madison where three people were injured.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews were called to the scene after reports of a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Neelys Bend Road.

One person was transported to Tristar Skyline for an injury to the leg, and another person was taken to Nashville General Hospital for an abrasion to the ankle. NFD said a third person was grazed by a bullet that ricocheted and refused to go to the hospital.