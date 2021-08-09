NFD: 1 person transported from Walmart on Gallatin Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department confirms one person has been transported to the hospital after reports of a gunshot victim at Walmart on Gallatin Pike.

Crews were called to the scene of a Walmart located at 2232 Gallatin Pike North Monday evening.

According to NFD, one person was transported to Skyline Medical Center. NFD said they have one medic assigned to the Goodlettsville area that responded, along with Goodlettsville police and fire crews.

The Goodlettsville Police Department told News 2 the incident is being investigated by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

News 2 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update you as soon as we learn more information.