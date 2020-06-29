New video shows conditions of home where child found locked in cage, 600 animals found abused

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Newly-released video shows the deplorable conditions of a home and property where a child was found in a kennel with several mice and snakes.

Animal Rescue Corps posted the video to Facebook on Sunday, and is seeking donations to care for the more than 600 animals rescued from the property “who had suffered terribly.”

During a news conference Friday morning, Sheriff Monte Belew said 42-year-old Heather Scarbrough, 46-year-old and T.J. Brown and 82-year-old Charles Brown were all arrested on charges of aggravated child abuse and aggravated cruelty to animals. The three face various other charges, as well.

According to the sheriff, deputies responded Thursday to a home on Dale Cemetery Road following an anonymous tip about possible animal cruelty. Inside of a trailer on the property, deputies said they found a one-year-old child in a kennel.

There was also a ten-foot boa constrictor and seven other snakes inside the room with the child, including two snakes that were right above the child’s head, Belew revealed. He added there were several buckets up against the kennel that contained 150 to 200 mice.

Belew said there were also 15 to 20 dogs running loose inside, as well as thousands of cockroaches and maggots. The floor was covered in feces, he said.

From the property, the sheriff said his deputies seized 86 chickens and roosters, 56 dogs, ten rabbits, four parakeets, three cats, eight snakes and one pheasant. He added there were also 531 mice, rats and hamsters, as well as a gecko and three sugar gliders.

In addition, deputies said they located 127 marijuana plants and 17 guns, including one AR-15.

All three suspects are jailed in Henry County on a $300,000 bond. They are scheduled to appear in court later this month.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage