New video of East Nashville shootout shows shooters, arrest provides some relief for neighbors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gunfire echoed in the streets of an East Nashville neighborhood for the second time in two weeks. Around two dozen shots rang out just before 10 p.m. Wednesday on Inga Street.

“It was just pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop it just didn’t stop for a good, I’d say a good five to seven seconds. It was just nothing but gunfire,” Sarah Raines told News 2.

A Nest camera captured the shootout where you can see flashes from the gunfire from two shooters. They sped off, only to return about a minute later, and fired even more shots.

“The gunfire sounded like fireworks massively going off right outside of our door,” Raines explained.

While officers were responding to the shots fired call in the 2400 block of Inga Street they received a tip that led them to a home some 10 houses down. That’s where officers found a car riddled with bullets, unoccupied, still running with a black handgun and a bag of pills in sight.

An affidavit reports that the officers made contact with the resident, 27-year-old Breana Darnell, who told police her car was just shot at. A search of her residence and car resulted in the seizure of three and a half pounds of cocaine, three and a half pounds of methamphetamine, four grams of heroin, one and a half pounds of fentanyl pills, oxycodone pills, more than a pounds of THC edibles, three pistols, a shotgun, a rifle, and $7,912 cash.

“These tenants are not welcome in our neighborhood and this particular landlord is putting our children in danger because of the negligence that they have,” stated Raines.

Darnell’s arrest provided some relief, but not enough for neighbors who are exhausted by the reoccurring gunfire.

“It provides temporary relief, but it doesn’t necessarily solve the root of the problem and so that is definitely something that I feel like needs to be addressed, rather it’s by a council member, rather it’s by police or our neighborhood coming together as a whole, it needs to happen now.”

Darnell is charged with felony drug possession and felony gun possession. She is being held in lieu of $125,000 bond.

Council Member Sean Parker released the following statement to News 2:

“I’m glad that no one was hurt. It’s outrageous that people would recklessly fire guns in a neighborhood. A single incident is too much but Renraw neighbors have dealt with this too often. MNPD have reportedly gathered shell casings and will analyze and collate them with their database. Endangering others like this is completely unacceptable.”

Police tell News 2 they’re still looking for other suspects connected to the shootout.