WEAKLEY CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a fugitive to its most wanted list.

Investigators said Julien De Mone Hardin is considered armed and dangerous. He’s wanted out of Weakley County in West Tennessee.

The 36-year-old is accused of murder. He’s facing charges of First Degree Murder and Especailly Aggravated Robbery.

TBI is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Julien De Mone Hardin mugshot
Julien De Mone Hardin mugshot (Courtesy of TBI)

If you see him call 911. Other tips can be called into the hotline 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.