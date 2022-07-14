WEAKLEY CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a fugitive to its most wanted list.
Investigators said Julien De Mone Hardin is considered armed and dangerous. He’s wanted out of Weakley County in West Tennessee.
The 36-year-old is accused of murder. He’s facing charges of First Degree Murder and Especailly Aggravated Robbery.
TBI is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.
If you see him call 911. Other tips can be called into the hotline 1-800-TBI-FIND.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.