New details in arrest of Nashville FBI employee on child porn charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An FBI employee out of Nashville is in federal custody this evening, accused of trading inappropriate sexual videos and communications with a 14-year-old Rhode Island girl.

Justin D. Carroll worked at the FBI office on Elm Hill Pike.

Carroll was not an FBI agent. The 38-year-old was instead an electronics technician.

According to an internet search, his duties would have included things like physical installation and maintenance of electronic communications systems and trouble shooting.

Acording to the Criminal Complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Carroll began an inappropriate online relationship with the Rhode Island girl in the summer of 2020.

According to the FBI complaint, the 38-year-old electronics technician exchanged lewd images, video and written communications with the 14-year-old girl that were graphic and sexual in nature.

According to court documents, Carroll, a husband and father of two young children, communicated with the minor in chat rooms and through email, including the girl’s school email account.

According to the court document, at the request of Carroll the 14-year-old sent him images of her “private parts” and videos of other sexual acts on numerous occasions.

In one exchange on October 16, 2020, the girl was in school showing math problems to Carroll that were written on a white board.

According to the FBI, the following conversation took place.

CARROLL: Looks awesome

VICTIM: Thx. Do you understand any of it

CARROLL: I like circles. Looks like common core to me. Looks like you are solving simple equations.

VICTIM: Solving proportions.

CARROLL: With basic algebra. Only 1 variable.

VICTIM: I’m showing them how to do it. Don’t judge.

CARROLL: Yes I know. I won’t. I just judge your hot body and I love it.

VICTIM: Same to U.

The FBI employee acknowledges in this email exchange that he knows the girl is a minor.

The girl wrote, “I’m only 14, not 18. I’m sorry. When I said I love you and wanted to spend the rest of my life with you, I meant it all.”

Carroll wrote back, “You act 14. ha. I don’t care what your age is. You are beautiful and special to me. You can spend the rest of your days with me.”

In later communications, Carroll reportedly wrote, “I am joking. You don’t act 14. More like 13. A horny 13-year-old. Who has a beautiful body.”

The online relationship becomes known to the FBI in March. That’s when the 14-year-old reportedly sends a package to Carroll at the FBI’s office in Nashville.

Because the mail has no name and only a return address, the bomb squad opened the package. Inside they discovered candy and a teddy bear. Agents trace the return address, leading them to the 14-year-old’s Rhode Island address. That’s when agents called the girl’s mother and launch the investigation.

According to court documents, the 14-year-old and her mother were interviewed by FBI agents in Rhode Island. The girl reportedly identified naked images of herself that she sent to Carroll at his request.

On Tuesday, the FBI arrested Carroll when he arrived for work. Agents then went to his Antioch home and seized materials that neighbors say included files, a rifle and clothes.

A woman who did not want to be identified told News 2 the agents spent a good amount of time taking pictures of Carroll’s car in the driveway, including pictures of the engine block.

The woman says she has talked to Carroll several times and calls him a nice man who has helped her fix her truck in the past.

The woman said that Carroll spoke to her grandchildren and was friendly.

“But you never know who you are living next door to,” she said.

When told of the alleged crime in more detail, the 42-year-old becomes upset telling News 2, “That part angers me, because of situations I have been through in life. That really angers me, and I don’t care to say anything else about it, because it brings tears to my eyes that someone could do someone like that and to be so young. So if anyone else is out there, please, please speak up. This may be your one and only chance because I am pleading with you from experience, so please speak up.”

Another neighbor, a father of three daughters who witnessed the FBI search tells News 2, “He should know better than that. You know the world is serious about child porn. A guy with kids of his own would not dare do this, and should know better. With all the grown women in the world, why mess with kids. What’s done in the dark always comes to the light. I guess it was meant for that 14-year-old girl to send that teddy bear and candies. No telling how long it would have continued. It is great it stopped and he must pay for his consequences.”

If convicted, Carroll faces up to 50 years in prison.

News 2 has learned the FBI found a second inappropriate online relationship involving a girl reported to be 14 years of age. Agents are currently investigating that as well.