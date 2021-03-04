New charges filed against man accused of firing gunshots at driver in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two additional charges have been placed against the teenager accused of firing gunshots at a driver at a crowded South Nashville intersection during an apparent road rage incident last week.

New charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism were added Wednesday night against Tyler Al-Shemari, the 19-year-old arrested Feb. 23 on three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and vehicle burglary.

Metro police said around 7 a.m. that morning, Al-Shemari was seen on dash camera video along Nolensville Pike firing multiple gunshots at a pick-up truck from inside his car. Officers said this was part of an “extreme case of road rage” that began when Al-Shemari cut off the pick-up truck, driven by a Portland man, at the intersection of Harding Place near Jonquil Drive.

Officers said Al-Shemari had pulled into the parking lot of a Walmart on Nolensville Pike near Harding Place and was followed by the driver of the pick-up truck. The family in the truck told detectives Al-Shemari pointed a pistol at them, so they drove back onto Nolensville Pike, as the teenage suspect followed.

Tyler Al-Shemari (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

While the pick-up truck was at a stoplight, police said Al-Shemari pulled up beside them and fired multiple gunshots, striking one of the people inside in the hand, before driving off.

Arrest warrants obtained by News 2 show the new charges against Al-Shemari, added Wednesday night, stemmed from an innocent bystander’s vehicle being hit by multiple bullets, as Al-Shemari was firing at the truck involved in the road rage incident. No injuries were reported in that bystander’s vehicle.

Police said Al-Shemari was also involved in an armed robbery on Legate Court about an hour after the road rage shooting, where he fired a pistol in the air, as took a 42-year-old man’s money, phone and wallet. Officers said they used GPS information from the victim’s phone to track Al-Shemari to Linbar Drive, where he was parked outside of a barbershop.

When Al-Shemari was taken into custody, police said he was armed with a pistol stolen during a vehicle burglary on Benzing Road earlier in the month.

Al-Shemari remains in the Metro jail as of Thursday morning.

