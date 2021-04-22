Nest camera captures apparent shootout in East Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A home security camera captured an apparent shootout in an East Nashville neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Metro police responded around 3 a.m. to Inga Street off Ellington Parkway, where several people reported hearing more than a dozen gunshots.

Video from a Nest camera, provided by a News 2 viewer, shows what appears to be a shootout in the street, where more than a dozen gunshots are heard.

Neighbors said they were told by officers that two people were shooting at each other.

No information was immediately released by Metro police, including whether anyone was wounded or if arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.