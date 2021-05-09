Neighbors describe moments during Clarksville officer-involved shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neighbors are terrified after an officer-involved shooting claimed the life of a man Saturday night.

Authorities say 54-year-old Adonis Traughber came out of the home in the 1000 block of Hedge Apple Drive and fired shots after reportedly shooting a woman inside the home. Officers returned fire, killing Traughber.

Sharon Osborne lives next door to where the shooting happened. She and her family were in the middle of a Bible study Saturday night when they heard the commotion.

“We heard loud screaming and rushed to the door to see what it was all about. When we looked outside several police cars were outside and it looked like they were trying to get a person to stop and drop their gun,” Osborne said.

Neighbors also told News 2 they saw police officers bring three children out of the home and safely put them into a police car.

“It was so close to home. I’m just glad that, you know, our family is safe but that was a very horrific event,” Osborne said.

The District Attorney’s Office will determine if the Clarksville Police officers that shot at Traughber were justified in their use of force.

No officers were injured.