Neighbors: Bordeaux officer-involved shooting was a lose-lose situation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Neighbors in the Bordeaux said they were shaken after an officer-involved shooting took place just feet away from their doorsteps.

Cerol Moore remembered hearing several pops ring out right outside her apartment.

“I’d seen a bunch of lights all over the place,” Moore said. “This is the first time it’s ever happened like this, since I’ve been up here.”

Another nearby resident has owned his home for 32 years. He asked to stay anonymous, but said it was by chance he didn’t witness the events unfold before his eyes.

“I have a new animal that I’ve been sitting out here with and just been chilling on the porch. But for some reason, I didn’t come out last night and I’m glad I didn’t.”

He said he was grateful he was inside once he learned what happened.

“That could have easily been a stray bullet coming this way and I wouldn’t have known how to get out of the way,” he said.

Jamie Ewbank saw the body camera footage for the first time Saturday afternoon. As a new mom, she said it stirred up some of her greatest fears.

“You hate to hear anything like that happening, especially so close to I personally live,” Ewbank said.

This incident comes on the heels of two other officer-involved shootings Nashville saw last month.

One involved Nika Holbert, who was pulled over outside of a Dollar General store in South Nashville.

The other happened the same day, in Goodlettsville, after 33-year-old Melissa Wooden allegedly charged at officers while holding an axe and a baseball bat.

With these, in addition to more-recent officer-involved shootings across the nation, Ewbank said she couldn’t imagine being a police officer in today’s climate. She said she’s also thankful for the accountability body cameras have provided.

“I commend any officers doing their job and protecting and serving, but at the same time also thinking before they’re pulling the trigger,” Ewbank said.

After reviewing body camera footage from the Bordeaux officer involved shooting, the homeowner who wished to remain anonymous said it was a lose-lose situation.

“He did not have a winning solution. I don’t know what his intent was,” the neighbor said about the fatal encounter. “He was running around, he tried to get in the police car, he did several things that just doesn’t make sense. And you could hear, it was so passionate that the driver was saying man, what are you doing, what are you doing? And like he knew what the outcome was going to be.”

Bordeaux has seen two other fatal shootings in April. Those two shootings and this officer-involved shooting all occurred on Clarksville Pike.