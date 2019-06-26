Nearly naked teenager suspected of causing scare outside South Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A drunk teenager is accused of stripping down and throwing bricks at a stranger’s car Tuesday morning outside of a home in South Nashville.

Metro police responded around 5:30 a.m. to a report of a person being undressed outside of a home on Keeley Drive and throwing bricks at a vehicle parked outside.

When officers arrived, they said James Rogers, 19, was located in the backyard of the home wearing a t-shirt, underwear and socks.

James Rogers (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police asked Rogers if he knew where he was and they said he responded that he was in the country of Bulgaria but that he lived in the United States.

The 19-year-old suspect admitted to drinking Jägermeister, officers revealed.

Rogers was booked into the Metro jail on charges of public intoxication, illegal consumption of alcohol and criminal trespassing.

His bond was set at $400.

